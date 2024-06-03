Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Carlyle Group in Focus

Headquartered in Washington, Carlyle Group (CG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 5.58% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.35 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.26%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Funds industry's yield is 4.11%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 1.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Carlyle Group has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.06%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Carlyle's current payout ratio is 39%. This means it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.90 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 20.37%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

