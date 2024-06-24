Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Colony Bankcorp in Focus

Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) is headquartered in Fitzgerald, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -14.51% since the start of the year. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.11 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.96%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.89% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.45 is up 2.3% from last year. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.42%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Colony Bankcorp's current payout ratio is 34%. This means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CBAN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.32 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.33%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CBAN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

