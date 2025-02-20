Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Bank of America in Focus

Bank of America (BAC) is headquartered in Charlotte, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 4.69% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.26 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.26%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield is 0.85%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.52%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.04 is up 4% from last year. In the past five-year period, Bank of America has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.72%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bank of America's current payout ratio is 32%, meaning it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BAC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.69 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.50%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BAC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

