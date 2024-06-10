All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Chevron in Focus

Headquartered in San Ramon, Chevron (CVX) is an Oils-Energy stock that has seen a price change of 4.64% so far this year. The oil company is paying out a dividend of $1.63 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.18% compared to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry's yield of 2.49% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $6.52 is up 7.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Chevron has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.06%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Chevron's current payout ratio is 52%, meaning it paid out 52% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CVX is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $13.45 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.44% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CVX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

