ARE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.92, changing hands as low as $113.78 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARE's low point in its 52 week range is $90.73 per share, with $135.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.42. The ARE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

