Are Investors Undervaluing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that CPRX holds a PEG ratio of 0.80. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CPRX's industry has an average PEG of 2.37 right now. Within the past year, CPRX's PEG has been as high as 3.40 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 2.22.

Finally, our model also underscores that CPRX has a P/CF ratio of 11.82. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.88. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX's P/CF has been as high as 25.41 and as low as 11.55, with a median of 14.57.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPRX is an impressive value stock right now.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

