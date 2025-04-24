Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Exodus Movement, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Exodus Movement, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXOD's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EXOD has gained about 43.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 14.9% on average. This means that Exodus Movement, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

In Fujitsu Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exodus Movement, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 168 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, so EXOD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Fujitsu Ltd. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -17% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Exodus Movement, Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

