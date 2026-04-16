Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Corning (GLW) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Corning (GLW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corning is one of 597 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLW's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GLW has returned 92.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This shows that Corning is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA). The stock has returned 19.6% year-to-date.

For Electrovaya Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corning belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 95.6% so far this year, meaning that GLW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Electrovaya Inc. falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +38%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Corning and Electrovaya Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.