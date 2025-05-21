Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CommVault Systems (CVLT) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commvault Systems (CVLT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Commvault Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLT's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CVLT has returned 19% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that Commvault Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC). The stock is up 10.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Commvault Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.4% this year, meaning that CVLT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Commvault Systems and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

