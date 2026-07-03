Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Cisco Systems (CSCO) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Cisco Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CSCO has moved about 46.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.6%. As we can see, Cisco Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Arteris, Inc. (AIP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 126.2%.

In Arteris, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cisco Systems belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.3% so far this year, meaning that CSCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arteris, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 175-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -9.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Cisco Systems and Arteris, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.