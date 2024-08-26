Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging ACI Worldwide (ACIW) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ACI Worldwide (ACIW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ACI Worldwide is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 617 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACI Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIW's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ACIW has gained about 61.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ACI Worldwide is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Celestica (CLS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.5%.

In Celestica's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACI Worldwide belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.6% so far this year, so ACIW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Celestica, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +8.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACI Worldwide and Celestica as they could maintain their solid performance.

