Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aris Mining Corporation (ARIS) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aris Mining Corporation (ARIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aris Mining Corporation is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aris Mining Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARIS' full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ARIS has gained about 17.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aris Mining Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Air Products and Chemicals (APD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.4%.

In Air Products and Chemicals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aris Mining Corporation is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that ARIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Air Products and Chemicals, however, belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +32.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aris Mining Corporation and Air Products and Chemicals as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Aris Mining Corporation (ARIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.