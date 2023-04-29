Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.26%, the lowest has been 5.62%, and the highest has been 11.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=79).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.29%, an increase of 33.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 130,734K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5.93. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.03. The average price target represents an increase of 45.77% from its latest reported closing price of 4.07.

The projected annual revenue for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5,169MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newtyn Management holds 7,310K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 6,008K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,155K shares, representing a decrease of 69.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 33.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,974K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,662K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 4,302.26% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 4,955K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,742K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.

