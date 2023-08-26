Arconic Appoints Chris Ayers As CEO

(RTTNews) - Arconic Corp. (ARNC) said that it appointed Chris Ayers as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of the company, effective September 11, 2023. Current Arconic CEO Tim Myers will continue to serve in an advisory capacity as Arconic's Lead Outside Director of the Board.

Ayers has served on Arconic's Board of Directors for the past seven years and held several executive positions in key businesses within the Company's predecessor, Alcoa, prior to his board role.

Ayers brings more than 25 years of executive experience in the metals industry to Arconic. Prior to serving on Arconic's Board of Directors, Ayers was President and Chief Executive Officer of WireCo WorldGroup, Inc., from 2013 through 2017. He joined Alcoa in February 2010 as its Chief Operating Officer of the Cast, Forged and Extruded Products businesses and served as Executive Vice President of Alcoa Inc. and President of its Global Primary Products Group from 2011 to 2013.

Ayers held several executive positions at Precision Castparts Corp. from 1999 to 2008 and has served on the board of Universal Stainless and Alloy Products, Inc., among other companies. Ayers began his career at Pratt & Whitney, the aircraft division of United Technologies Corp.

