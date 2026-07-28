Archer Aviation vs. QuantumScape: Which EV Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation has secured significant strategic partnerships with United Airlines and the U.S. Air Force for its electric flight technology.

QuantumScape is collaborating with major automotive players like Volkswagen and Honda to industrialize solid-state battery technology.

Which next-generation transportation stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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The race to revolutionize transportation is heating up between electric flight and solid-state batteries. Choosing between Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and QuantumScape Corp(NASDAQ:QS) requires understanding which high-stakes technology is closer to reality.

Archer Aviation aims to transform urban mobility with its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, while QuantumScape focuses on the battery technology that could power the next generation of electric vehicles. Both companies operate in pre-revenue or early-revenue stages, making them speculative bets on the future of transportation and clean energy storage.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation specializes in electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, focusing on its Midnight model for urban air-taxi services. The company maintains a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) for up to $1 billion in aircraft and works with the U.S. Air Force. Customer concentration like this adds risk, as does its expansion into defense stocks through a collaboration with Anduril Industries.

For fiscal year 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of just $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for QuantumScape

QuantumScape focuses on developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries designed to offer greater range and faster charging than current electric vehicle technology. The company primarily partners with PowerCo, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, to industrialize its battery cells. In July 2026, it expanded its reach by partnering with Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) to validate these batteries, leveraging the manufacturing scale of established automotive giants.

In FY 2025, QuantumScape did not generate any as the company remained in the pre-commercial development phase. Consequently, it reported a net loss of nearly $435.1 million for the year. Because there is no revenue yet, it is a period where research costs far exceed current sales.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This indicates that total debt is low relative to the equity held by shareholders. Free cash flow, which is the cash left over after paying for operations and equipment, was nearly negative $279 million.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces significant regulatory hurdles because its success depends entirely on obtaining certifications from the FAA and international authorities. Without these, the Midnight aircraft cannot fly commercially. The company also deals with high capital intensity and a history of losses that necessitate constant external funding, risking potential shareholder dilution.

QuantumScape faces risks regarding manufacturing scale-up as it transitions from prototype samples to high-volume production. Transitioning its proprietary ceramic separator technology to a commercial scale is unproven and could reveal technical defects. The company also has a financial dependency on external capital and relies on partners like Volkswagen and Honda to adopt its technology.

Valuation comparison

While both Acrher and QuantumScape lack a Forward P/E ratio, which compares stock price to future earnings estimates, Archer Aviation carries a high P/S ratio. This price-to-sales metric compares market value to annual revenue. With no revenue, QuantumScape does not have a P/S ratio.

Metric Archer Aviation QuantumScape Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 1,770x n/a

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

QuantumScape is working on commercializing solid-state lithium metal. It's called lithium metal because, in the charge state, energy is stored in its ionic state in a very thin layer of lithium metal. That saves weight and volume by eliminating the anode that is present in lithium-ion batteries. It also improves charge time because there's less distance for the lithium-ion to travel. It also improves safety because the battery has no organic material in the anode, which in turn improves battery life, as one of the major sources of life loss is in that anode that QuantumScape’s battery design eliminates.

Four of the world’s 10 largest automakers are working with the company now to help develop the battery for commercial production. The first revenue from batteries should appear in 2027, when a modest $35 million is expected. By 2029, revenue is projected to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, but forecasts that far ahead are, of course, more speculative.

Archer, meanwhile, has its trump card as the purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however.

But the company is making progress toward executing on that deal. For one, the federal government created a framework in 2025 for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, are developing similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor among U.S. leadership.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport, Hawthorne, for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Executives at the business have an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

These are both intriguing upstart companies that promise to enter an attractive market. The nod here goes to QuantumScape because of the massive potential to replace Li-ion batteries in automobiles, which would solve a number of issues for the industry, from supply chain to safety to performance.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.