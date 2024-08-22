ArcelorMittal (MT) Brazil Inks Contracts for Solar Energy Projects

ArcelorMittal MT Brazil has signed contracts for developing two solar energy projects with a combined capacity of 465MW, which is equivalent to 14% of its current electricity requirements.



The first project builds on ArcelorMittal Brazil's existing relationship with Casa dos Ventos, one of Brazil's largest developers and producers of renewable energy projects, with whom it signed a joint venture deal in April last year for the development of a 554MW wind power project that is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of next year. This latest agreement, which is again a joint venture in which ArcelorMittal Brazil will own 55% share and Casa dos Ventos will own the rest, will see the construction of a 200MW solar power plant on the same site as the wind power project in the state of Bahia, northeast Brazil, with commissioning expected before the end of 2025.



The second project is a partnership with Atlas Renewable Energy, Latin America's second-largest independent renewable energy developer, for a 265MW solar energy project in Minas Gerais, east Brazil. The arrangement is for an initial 50/50 joint venture, with ArcelorMittal obtaining 100% of the solar park after construction is completed. The project is estimated to be commissioned by the end of 2025.



The Administrative Council for Economic Defense, Brazil's antitrust body, has to approve both projects. The projects build on MT’s existing portfolio of renewable energy projects. They complement ArcelorMittal Brazil's goals of securing and decarbonizing its future electricity requirements, as they are a step ahead of the company's long-term goal of being self-sufficient in terms of electricity.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 11% over the past year compared with a 16.8% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its second-quarter call, said that it believes that the current market conditions are not sustainable due to China's excess steel production relative to demand, which resulted in very low domestic steel spreads and aggressive exports. Both Europe and the United States are experiencing steel prices below the marginal cost. Nevertheless, the company anticipates higher apparent demand in the second half of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, which was affected by destocking, especially in Europe.



With absolute inventory levels remaining low in Europe, the company is optimistic about the potential for restocking activity as real demand begins to recover. MT now projects 2.5-3% growth in global steel consumption, excluding China, in 2024, compared with its prior view of 3-4% growth.



The company maintains its capital expenditure forecast for 2024 within the range of $4.5-$5 billion, including $1.4-$1.5 billion allocated to strategic growth projects.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 148.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 131.6%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 104.4% in the past year.



Agnico Eagle Mines currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AEM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 76.6% in the past year.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.