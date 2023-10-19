ARCB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.10, changing hands as low as $92.90 per share. ArcBest Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $68 per share, with $122.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.41.

