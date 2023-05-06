ARC Resources (AETUF) Declares $0.17 Dividend

ARC Resources said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARC Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AETUF is 0.12%, an increase of 79.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.95% to 10K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARC Resources is 16.93. The forecasts range from a low of 13.45 to a high of $22.53. The average price target represents an increase of 19.57% from its latest reported closing price of 14.16.

The projected annual revenue for ARC Resources is 7,736MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 2.79% over the last quarter.

