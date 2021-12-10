AR/VR Headset Rumors Heating Up

(RTTNews) - Apple is also planning to walk on the path of Meta Inc. (FB) to create an audio-visual experience for the users, according to major Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. The analyst believes that the future of Apple is not iPhones but headsets with advanced gesture detection features.

According to a report published on 9To5Mac, Apple is going to use the same 3D technology that is used for face unlock, but in a more advanced measure. These sensors will allow the headsets to have advanced motion and gesture detection. Kuo has also mentioned the headset being equipped with four such sensors that will be stronger than even the TrueDepth camera sensor that helps the devices to create Animojis.

These sensors are believed to have a wider field of view to detect motion almost two times farther from the current limit of the FaceID. These devices will be able to operate without an iPhone and will be much lighter than many of the handsets in the market.

The devices will have 8K displays with eye-tracking which will project a real-world view with the help of 12 front-facing cameras.

According to reports, the company is also working on different variants of headsets and the devices will be ready to debut in the market as soon as 2022. The first generation, according to the analyst is already ready to debut while the company is working on making it better and more advanced in the second generation which will be out in 2024.

