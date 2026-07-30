AR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Production Gains

Antero Resources Corporation AR reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the consensus estimate of $1.5 billion by 6.7% and increased from $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The strong quarterly performance was supported by record production, lower cash costs and benefits from the HG Energy acquisition. Net production averaged 4.1 Bcfe/d, up 21% year over year, while adjusted EBITDAX rose 57% to $595 million.

Antero Resources Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

AR Production Growth Supports Results

Antero Resources delivered record production in the second quarter, with average net output reaching 4.1 Bcfe/d, including 216 MBbl/d of liquids. The figure is in line with our estimate of 4.1 Bcfe/d.

Natural gas production averaged 2,847 MMcf/d, while C3+ NGL production averaged 121,132 Bbl/d and C2 NGL production averaged 86,769 Bbl/d.

The company placed 26 Marcellus wells to sales during the quarter with an average lateral length of 13,323 feet. The 21 wells that had been online for about 60 days averaged 25 MMcfe/d per well, including 975 Bbl/d of liquids per well assuming 25% ethane recovery.

Antero Resources Benefits From HG Energy

AR saw year-over-year revenue growth from stronger production volumes and contributions from the HG Energy assets. Total revenues increased to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion in the prior-year quarter, helped by higher natural gas liquids sales, oil sales, and commodity derivative gains.

The company’s revenues included $688.5 million from natural gas sales, $587.7 million from natural gas liquids sales and $59.6 million from oil sales. The figures are slightly below our estimates of $705.6 million from natural gas sales, $653.4 million from natural gas liquids sales and $63.1 million, respectively. Commodity derivative fair value gains increased to $160.6 million from $53.4 million a year ago.

AR Improves Cost Structure & Margins

Antero Resources reported total cash operating costs of $2.38 per Mcfe in the quarter, down $0.29 per Mcfe, or 11%, from the prior-year period. Cash production expenses were $2.22 per Mcfe compared with $2.48 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2025. The figure is marginally above our estimate of 2.21 per Mcfe.

Operating expenses rose to $1.18 billion from $1.09 billion a year ago, reflecting higher gathering, compression, processing and transportation costs, as well as increased depletion, depreciation and amortization. The figure is also above our estimate of $1.14 billion.

Operating income, however, improved to $375.5 million from $204.9 million. The metric also beat our estimate of $323.3 million.

Antero Resources Expands Development Position

AR completed strategic acquisitions in July for approximately $315 million within its West Virginia development footprint. The properties add about 125 MMcfe/d of net production, 3,500 net undeveloped acres and 15 net undeveloped locations.

The company also continued investing in its resource base during the quarter. Drilling and completion capital expenditure totaled $297 million, while land investment reached $29 million, adding approximately 5,000 net acres and 20 incremental net drilling locations.

AR Updates 2026 Outlook & Cash Flow

Antero Resources raised its 2026 production guidance to 4.15-4.2 Bcfe/d, citing strong year-to-date performance and the July acquisitions. Third-quarter production is expected to average 4.25-4.3 Bcfe/d, with fourth-quarter production forecast at 4.4-4.5 Bcfe/d.

The company lowered cash production expense guidance to $2.20-$2.30 per Mcfe and adjusted its expected natural gas realized price premium to NYMEX Henry Hub to 5-15 cents per Mcf. C2 NGL realized price premium guidance was increased to $2.50-$3 per barrel.

Antero Resources Strengthens Financial Flexibility

AR generated $438.8 million in net cash from operating activities during the second quarter. The adjusted free cash flow before changes in working capital was $219.8 million compared with $156.3 million in the year-ago period.

The company also continued its capital return program, repurchasing 1.1 million shares for approximately $38 million during the quarter at an average weighted price of $34.25 per share. As of the earnings release, Antero Resources had approximately $880 million of remaining capacity under its share repurchase program.

Antero Resources’ balance sheet reflected total debt of $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, including $1.1 billion outstanding under its term loan and $600 million of senior notes due 2030.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Antero Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Par Pacific Holdings PARR, Valero Energy VLO and Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Par Pacific operates an integrated downstream energy business across the United States, with fuel retail operations in Hawaii, Washington and Idaho, refining operations in Hawaii, Wyoming, Washington and Montana, and a supporting logistics network. Its refineries have a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, marine fuels, asphalt and other petroleum products.

Valero Energy is a leading refining player with a robust network of 14 refineries and a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day, which distinguishes it from other independent refiners. Valero’s refineries have a combined Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, which implies that they can process a wide variety of feedstocks, convert them into higher-value products and shift product yields according to market conditions.

Kinder Morgan operates one of North America's largest natural gas infrastructure networks, consisting of approximately 58,600 miles of transmission pipelines, 6,800 miles of gathering systems and 1,300 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines. KMI transports nearly 40% of U.S. natural gas production and controls more than 700 billion cubic feet of storage capacity, representing roughly 15% of the nation's total storage capacity.

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