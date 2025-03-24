Is Aptiv Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $14.3 billion , Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) is a global technology company serving the transportation, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and industrial markets. It designs, manufactures, and sells advanced electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Aptiv fits this criterion perfectly. Operating through its Signal and Power Solutions and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments, Aptiv delivers innovations in vehicle electrical architecture, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies worldwide.

Despite a 27% decline from its 52-week high of $85.56 , shares of the company have gained 6.1% over the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.4% decline over the same time frame.

In the longer term, Aptiv stock is up 3.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 3.6% drop. However, shares of APTV have dipped 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 8.1% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

APTV has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Aptiv rose 3.6% on Feb. 6 primarily due to its strong Q4 2024 earnings beat , with adjusted EPS of $1.75 and growing 25% year-over-year. Investors were encouraged by the company's improved adjusted operating income margin of 12.2%, up 50 basis points, despite a slight revenue miss at $4.9 billion. Additionally, Aptiv's 2025 full-year guidance impressed the market, with projected adjusted EPS of $7 to $7.6, above the consensus estimate.

Moreover, APTV has outperformed its rival, Genuine Parts Company ( GPC ), which has dropped 24.5% over the past 52 weeks and a 1.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Due to APTV’s outperformance on a YTD basis, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 23 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, it is trading below the mean price target of $80.52 .

