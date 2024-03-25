News & Insights

Apple's IOS To Introduce New Home Screen Features: Report

March 25, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - As per reports from MacRumors, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is all set to introduce a new feature to iOS, which was already available on Android years ago.

The upcoming iOS 18 will provide enhanced home screen customization options for iPhone users. They will now be able to create black spaces, columns, and rows between app icons, giving them more control over the arrangement of their home screen app icons.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to report on this new "more customizable" Home Screen feature for the iPhone with iOS 18. While options like Shortcuts and Widgets allow some degree of home screen customization, Apple's official personalization options are expected to be more user-friendly.

The iOS 18 update is expected to bring significant changes to the Home Screen, marking the most substantial change in years. The update is anticipated to be more user-friendly, providing users with more control over arranging their app icons.

Sources suggest that the update will be unveiled at the WWDC conference in June, alongside updates for other operating systems such as iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and the latest version of macOS. The first developer betas will likely be released in June, with a public launch scheduled for the fall, coinciding with the anticipated release of the new iPhone 16 lineup in September.

Along with the enhanced home screen customization feature, iOS 18 is expected to bring new generative AI capabilities for Siri and various apps, RCS support in the Messages app for enhanced messaging between iOS and Android devices, design enhancements, and much more. With the upcoming iOS 18, Apple is expected to provide iPhone users with a more personalized and user-friendly experience.

RTTNews
RTTNews
