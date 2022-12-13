Apple's Biggest Weakness Is Being Exposed

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is clamping down on the apps available on its App Store, potentially cutting off disruptive technology in the process. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently saw this firsthand, and it highlights how devices with blockchain technology and security engrained could be a disruptive force on Apple's smartphone dominance. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss the developments in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices on Dec. 6, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast has positions in Ethereum, Solana, and Starbucks. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, Solana, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $92.50 puts on Starbucks, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

