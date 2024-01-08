Apple Vision Pro Available In The U.S. On Feb. 2

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Vision Pro will launch in the U.S. on February 2, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created."

Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset developed by the tech giant, which was announced on June 5, 2023, at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. It is Apple's first new major product category since the Apple Watch in 2015.

Apple advertises the Vision Pro as a "spatial computer", where digital media is integrated with the real world and physical inputs, such as motion gestures, eye tracking, and speech recognition, can be used to interact with the system. Apps can be placed anywhere around the user and can take many shapes and sizes to fit the user's preference, with their surroundings displayed behind apps via multiple cameras showing a passthrough video. Passthrough video can be hidden using the Environments feature, showing a variety of backgrounds instead. Vision Pro also has a feature dubbed EyeSight, showing the user's virtual eyes on a display, allowing others to see their current immersion status and better communicate.

Primarily intended as a standalone device booting visionOS, a derivative of iOS designed to run its own mixed reality apps, it can also be connected to a Mac to show a virtual display.

