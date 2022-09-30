Apple NFTs: Everything You Need to Know

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will begin allowing developers to sell NFTs, taking its normal 30% cut of sales. While that fee is being criticized by the crypto community, this could allow 1 billion more people to get into NFTs and open up a massive new market for cryptocurrencies.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Sept. 29, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Ethereum, Netflix, Polygon, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

