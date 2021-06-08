Apple Launching FaceTime for Android and Windows Users

FaceTime, the durable and popular Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) video communications app, is about to leap out of the company's ecosystem. On Monday, the opening day of this year's edition of the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), it announced it is making FaceTime available on non-Apple devices.

This will allow users of PCs and tablets powered by Microsoft's operating system, in addition to those with devices using Alphabet's Android, to utilize the service.

To participate in FaceTime calls and conferences, such users can join on their devices using a dedicated and unique Web link -- as long as they have installed the latest versions of Alphabet's Chrome browser, or the Microsoft equivalent, Edge.

Image source: Apple.

The broadening of FaceTime availability was among a large set of Apple announcements at the conference, an annual event in which it trots out its latest innovations.

It also comes at a time when competing video conferencing apps, most notably that of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have risen sharply in popularity. Apple had little to gain and much to lose by keeping FaceTime proprietary. After all, Zoom and many similar apps are widely available to users of almost any modern device with a recent-model operating system and browser.

FaceTime is a solid app that is very good at what it does. We shouldn't imagine that it'll take large chunks of share from Zoom, however, as a great many users -- even occasional ones -- are used to the latter service's functionality, and as such it has become something of a standard. Still, Apple should get some credit for being flexible, and willing to change with the times when and if necessary.

On Monday, Apple basically traded sideways, only slightly beating the incremental decline of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Microsoft, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.