Apple Introduces M4 Chip, AI-Infused Logic Pro

May 07, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - To enhance user experience, Apple (AAPL) has recently launched M4 chip for the all-new iPad Pro, and Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11.

The latest chip offers faster memory bandwidth, along with next-generation machine learning accelerators in the CPU, and a high-performance GPU.

Additionally, it is capable of performing functions up to 38 trillion operations per second in an Ultra Retina XDR display, a state-of-the-art display created by combining the light of two OLED panels.

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, "The power-efficient performance of M4, along with its new display engine, makes the thin design and game-changing display of iPad Pro possible, while fundamental improvements to the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and memory system make M4 extremely well suited for the latest applications leveraging AI. Altogether, this new chip makes iPad Pro the most powerful device of its kind."

Notably, M4 supports popular video codecs, like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes, along with the latest addition AV1, offering more efficient video-streaming with high-resolution to users.

Also, the tech giant announced that the all-new Logic Pro, to be available for users from May 13, is aimed at providing professional studio experiences to users regarding songwriting, beat-making, producing and mixing songs.

Logic Pro, powered by artificial intelligence, features Session Players including new Bass Player and Keyboard Player; Stem Splitter to take inspiration from individual parts of a single audio recording; and ChromaGlow to instantly add warmth and tone to tracks.

"Logic Pro gives creatives everything they need to write, produce, and mix a great song, and our latest features take that creativity to a whole new level," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing. "Logic Pro's new AI-backed updates, combined with the unparalleled performance of iPad, Mac, and M-series Apple silicon, provide creative pros with the best music creation experience in the industry."

Initially, the smartphone maker is offering Logic Pro for free for existing users, whereas new Mac and iPad 2 users have to pay $199.99 and $49, respectively, for the latest update.

