Apple ETFs in Focus Post New iPad Launch

Apple AAPL, during a virtual launch event, unveiled a new lineup of iPads for the first time in two years. The tech giant launched two new versions of its top-end iPad Pro models and two new versions of its mid-tier iPad Air. It also debuted the Apple Pencil Pro stylus and an updated Magic Keyboard case for the iPad Pro line. The new models are expected to hit stores next week and are expected to drive global tablet market share.



That said, ETFs having the largest allocation to the tech titan are in focus. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT, MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC, iShares US Technology ETF IYW and Invesco QQQ QQQ have Apple as the top or second firm with a double-digit allocation and carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Insights Into the New Models

The two new iPad Pro models are the thinnest products ever (5.1 mm) and come with an M4 processor, Ultra Retina XDR display and AI. This is the “biggest update ever” to iPad Pro. The M4 chipset has been introduced for the first time by Apple. The 11-inch model costs $999, while the 13-inch model is priced at $1,299.



The company said the iPad Pro could be a useful tool for professional video producers and announced a new app called Final Cut Camera that can control multiple iPhone cameras. The iPad Pro comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera that can record 4K video, according to Apple.



The iPad Pro also offers support for a bunch of accessories, including the new Apple Pencil Pro, priced at $129 and Magic Keyboard, which is available at $299 for the 11-inch model and at $329 for the 13-inch model.



Meanwhile, the new models of iPad Air, the mid-range tablet, are available in two sizes. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599 for 128GB of storage, while the 13-inch version starts at $799. Apple has moved the front-facing camera to the longer side of the device — landscape mode — to improve videoconferencing, matching the more expensive iPad Pro models. The iPad Air comes in a variety of colors, including blue, purple and gold.



All the new models are 50% faster than the previous generation and 10 times faster than the original iPad Pro or iPad Pro models. The new devices will help to bolster Apple‘s struggling tablet division and provide stiff competition to Samsung and OnePlus. The tech giant’s iPad sales declined 17% to $5.6 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2024 (read: ETFs to Buy on Apple's Q2 Earnings Beat, Largest-Ever Buyback).

Solid Fundamentals

Apple boasts the world’s highest stock market valuation, at nearly $2.8 trillion. It has seen a negative earnings estimate revision of a penny for the current fiscal year (ending September 2024) but a positive estimate revision of 8 cents for the next fiscal over the past 30 days. The iPhone maker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 6.62% for this fiscal year, higher than the industry average growth of 4.60%.



Apple currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.82 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell etc.) made by 30 brokerage firms. The current ABR compares to an ABR of 1.80 a month ago based on 28 recommendations.



Of the 30 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 17 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 56.67% and 10% of all recommendations. A month ago, Strong Buy made up 57.14%, while Buy represented 10.71%.



Based on short-term price targets offered by 29 analysts, the average price target for Apple comes to $204.23. The forecasts range from a low of $158.00 to a high of $250.00.



Currently, Apple carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock is cheap, trading at a P/E ratio of 27.80 compared with Amazon’s (AMZN) 41.56 times, Netflix’s (NFLX) 32.62 times and Microsoft’s (MSFT) 35.16 times (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

ETFs in Focus

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK): Apple accounts for 20.8% share



Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): Apple accounts for a 15.4% share.



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): Apple makes up 15.4% of the assets.



iShares US Technology ETF (IYW): Apple makes up 15.6% of the assets.



iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY): Apple accounts for 11.5% share.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.