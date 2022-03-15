Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

Per 9to5mac, Apple AAPL has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series. Apple has recently released the iPhone 13 series and is already working on iPhone 14.



Apple’s iPhone 14 variants, codenamed D27 and D28, will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, while the mini version will be discontinued in the new series.



The mid-range phones will have the same display size as iPhone 13, while iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be slightly taller in order to accommodate the new design.



Per Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the two pro models in the iPhone 14 series will be upgraded to the new A16 chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will contain the A15 chip.



This is the first time in a decade that Apple is bifurcating the iPhone specs based on the type of chip series.



Apple’s iPhone sales are already benefiting from higher average selling price (ASP), with strong demand for iPhone 13. The launch of iPhone 14 is expected to further contribute to the increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.



iPhone sales increased 9.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 from the year-ago quarter to $71.63 billion and accounted for 57.8% of total sales.



In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have fallen 23.7% compared with the Zacks Computer-Mini Computers industry’s and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s declines of 15.1% and 18.9%, respectively.

Apple Banks On In-House Processors to Fight Supply Chain Issue

Apple has recently launched the M1 Ultra processor, which is the most powerful chip that Apple has ever created.

The new M-series chip is designed by utilizing Apple’s own packaging architecture, UtraFusion, to interconnect the die of two M1 max chips across over 10,000 signals, and possesses incredible computing power.



The newly designed M1 chip is part of a year-long strategy to shift from Intel INTC processors to its in-house processors.



Apple has been heavily dependent on Intel for its chips used in the iPad. However, due to the persistent supply chain issues, Apple could not meet demand with adequate supply. Apple decided to reduce its dependency on third-party sources and manufacture its own chips to support its different products.

