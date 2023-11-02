Apollo Global Management Inc - (APO) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Apollo Global Management Inc - said on November 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 will receive the payment on November 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $83.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 1.86%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management Inc -. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.63%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 363,278K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.12% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management Inc - is 101.32. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.12% from its latest reported closing price of 83.65.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management Inc - is 4,822MM, a decrease of 81.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,541K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,704K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,688K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 14.19% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 12,516K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,419K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 12,341K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 78.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 427.30% over the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

