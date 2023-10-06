News & Insights

Apogee Raises Share Repurchase Authorization By 2 Mln Shares

October 06, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), an architectural services company, said on Friday that its Board has increased the company's existing share repurchase authorization by 2 million shares.

This will bring the total available share repurchase program to around 2.97 million shares.

In addition, the Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, to be paid on November 8, to shareholders of record on October 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
