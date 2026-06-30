APOG Q1 Earnings Call Keeps Focus on Kalwall, Guidance

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto stress execution and portfolio reshaping rather than headline growth. Management framed the quarter as proof that pricing discipline and cost actions can offset a still uneven demand backdrop.

The bigger message was what comes next. Executives reaffirmed full-year guidance, pointed to a more second-half-weighted year and cast the pending Kalwall deal as a strategic move to improve the company’s mix and earnings durability.

Adjusted EPS of 57 cents and revenues of $342.7 million came in ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents and $333.9 million, producing surprises of 32.6% and 2.6%, respectively.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

CFO Mark Augdahl said first-quarter profit finished ahead of internal expectations even as net sales slipped 1.1% year over year. He tied the result to pricing actions, productivity gains and savings from Project Fortify Phase 2, which helped offset higher material and freight costs and lower volume.

APOG Holds Guidance Despite Soft Demand

Management kept fiscal 2027 guidance unchanged at $1.38-$1.43 billion in net sales and $2.70-$3.25 in adjusted EPS, excluding Kalwall. Augdahl also said results should skew more heavily toward the second half, while second-quarter sales and adjusted EPS are expected to run below the prior year.

Apogee Puts Kalwall at the Center

Executive chair and CEO Donald Nolan made the pending Kalwall acquisition the clearest strategic theme of the call. He described the deal as a way to expand into faster-growing, specification-driven daylighting products tied to energy-efficiency trends and institutional end markets.

Nolan said the business should strengthen Apogee’s standing with architects and specifiers while broadening the company’s higher-margin, differentiated offerings. He also presented Kalwall as a counterweight to the more cyclical parts of the Glass segment, reinforcing management’s effort to improve the durability of earnings over time.

Augdahl added more financial detail, saying Kalwall is expected to generate about $85 million of revenues over the first 12 months at roughly a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin, with a long-term margin target of 20%. The deal is expected to close in early July and be accretive in the first year.

APOG Sees Diverging Segment Trends

The quarter again showed a split portfolio. Architectural Services posted 8.2% sales growth, and Nolan highlighted the unit’s ninth straight quarter of top-line growth, supported by project wins and improving flow. Backlog ended the quarter at $734.5 million, up from $682.9 million at fiscal year-end.

Performance Surfaces also grew, with sales up 4.9%, but margins narrowed as higher input and freight costs outpaced near-term pricing recovery. Augdahl said pricing actions taken in the quarter should benefit results later in the fiscal year.

Glass remained the main pressure point. Sales fell 7.6%, and adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 8.7% from 18.3% a year ago as lower prices, lower volume and material inflation weighed on results.

Apogee Leans on Pricing and Fortify

A central management argument was that operational discipline is still working even in a volatile cost environment. Nolan credited price increases, productivity and Fortify-related savings for helping protect margins across the business.

That was most visible in Architectural Metals, where sales fell 4.8% but adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 11.2% from 7.3%. Management said favorable mix, productivity gains and cost savings more than offset the effect of lower volume and higher aluminum costs.

The same discipline showed up in capital allocation. Operating cash flow improved to $7.4 million from a year-earlier use of cash, while Apogee returned $15.3 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases and ended the quarter with a 1.3x leverage ratio.

APOG Q&A Adds Detail on Execution

Analyst questions focused heavily on pricing and Kalwall, signaling where investors still want proof. A Sidoti & Company analyst asked whether first-quarter results increased confidence in offsetting cost pressure, especially in Metals.

Augdahl responded with a firm message on pricing discipline, saying the company used both pricing changes and surcharges during the quarter and plans to keep passing through input-cost moves as conditions require. The tone suggested management sees pricing as an ongoing lever rather than a one-time reset.

On Kalwall, management sounded more expansive in Q&A than in prepared remarks. Nolan told analysts the business creates cross-selling opportunities across Apogee’s architectural portfolio, while Augdahl said it also opens exposure to education, museums and other markets that differ from Viracon’s traditional mix. Nolan also said Apogee sees about $4 million in synergies by fiscal 2029.

Apogee Leaves the Call in Build Mode

The broader tone of the call was disciplined but not defensive. Management acknowledged continued softness in construction-related demand, especially in Glass, while emphasizing actions already under way to improve order rates, productivity and cost management.

That posture left investors with a company still managing through a mixed market, but doing so with a steady full-year outlook, a clear integration agenda for Kalwall and an emphasis on improving the quality of the portfolio rather than chasing volume at any cost.

Zacks Signals Point to a Mixed Setup

APOG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, a Hold rating suggests a more balanced near-term outlook than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), while the VGM Score of A and B grades in Value and Growth indicate favorable characteristics on those measures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The weaker Momentum Score of C tempers that profile, even with the strong VGM reading. Zacks also notes that Style Scores work best alongside the Rank and that the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after a quarterly report.







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