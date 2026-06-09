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APi Group Raises FY26 Outlook After Completing Acquisition Of Onyx-Fire Protection Services

June 09, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, APi Group Corp. (APG) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Onyx-Fire Protection Services, Inc., an inspection-first provider of fire and life safety services in Canada.

Also, the company shared its decision to raise its full-year 2026 outlook, reflecting an expected contribution of approximately $190 million in annual revenue from Onyx-Fire for the remainder of 2026.

The company now anticipates net revenues in the range of $8,575 million to $8,775 million, up from $8,475 million to $8,675 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,165 million to $1,225 million, up from $1,150 million to $1,210 million, for the full year.

In the pre-market hours, APG is trading at $42.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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