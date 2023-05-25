APA (APA) Declares $0.25 Dividend

APA said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1410 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 292,204K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for APA is 49.31. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 43.44% from its latest reported closing price of 34.38.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 9,769MM, a decrease of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 17,088K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,072K shares, representing an increase of 35.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,209K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,154K shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 94.13% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,904K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,126K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 21.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,771K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 26.38% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 9,307K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,540K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 9.63% over the last quarter.

APA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APA Corporation, through its consolidated subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname.

Key filings for this company:

