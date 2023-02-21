AOM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.95, changing hands as low as $38.92 per share. iShares Core Moderate Allocation shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.71 per share, with $43.329 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.97.

