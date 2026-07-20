Anthropic-Meta AI Deal in the Cards? ETFs in Focus

Anthropic is in early discussions to lease AI computing capacity from Meta Platforms META, in a deal that could be worth up to $10 billion over two years, according to The New York Times, per Quartz, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

The report, citing three people familiar with the confidential talks, said Anthropic approached Meta in June. Under the proposed arrangement, Anthropic would make recurring monthly payments over the two-year period, while either company would retain the right to terminate the agreement before it expires.

The negotiations remain at an early stage, and there is no assurance that they will result in a final contract. Both Meta and Anthropic declined to comment.

Meta Eyes a New AI Infrastructure Business

For Meta, the potential agreement could mark the beginning of a new revenue stream centered on AI infrastructure.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in May that Meta was evaluating opportunities in cloud computing to demonstrate that its massive AI investments could generate revenue beyond improving its own products and services.

Meta is expected to spend as much as $145 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, with AI infrastructure accounting for a significant portion of that investment. That would more than double the $72 billion it spent in 2025, per the same source.

Zuckerberg also revealed last October that several companies had expressed interest in purchasing excess computing capacity from Meta, even at prices above Meta's own infrastructure costs.

AI Compute Remains the Biggest Bottleneck

The discussions underscore the intense competition for AI computing resources.

Limited availability of NVIDIA chips continues to constrain AI developers like Anthropic, forcing the company to restrict usage of its most advanced AI models. Expanding access to high-performance computing infrastructure has therefore become a strategic priority, leading Anthropic to pursue partnerships with multiple technology companies.

ETFs In Focus

If the proposed agreement is finalized, it could strengthen Meta's AI monetization strategy and provide a tailwind for its shares. Investors seeking exposure to Meta may consider ETFs like Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF FCOM, Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF GXPC, Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX, State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF XLC and iShares Global Communication Services ETF IXP. The ETF or the basket approach minimizes the company-specific concentration risks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.