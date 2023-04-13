Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Antero Midstream Partners said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.74%, the lowest has been 4.85%, and the highest has been 86.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 13.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.52%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Midstream Partners. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AM is 0.28%, an increase of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 322,992K shares. The put/call ratio of AM is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Midstream Partners is $11.51. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.42% from its latest reported closing price of $10.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Midstream Partners is $1,052MM, an increase of 6.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 103.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 52.21% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Mid Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 8.48% over the last quarter.

FTLS - First Trust Long holds 108K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Antero Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.