Anterix (ATEX) Up 31.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Anterix (ATEX). Shares have added about 31.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Anterix due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Anterix Records Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss on Solid Revenue Growth



Anterix reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s 41% year-over-year revenue growth was driven by higher revenues from spectrum agreements and continued monetization of its 900 MHz spectrum assets. The increase also reflects ongoing customer activity and payments from utility partners.



Net Income



On a GAAP basis, net income was $18.52 million or 98 cents per share compared with $9.21 million or 49 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Gain on exchange and sale of intangible assets boosted GAAP earnings during the quarter.



Excluding non-recurring items, Anterix reported a non-GAAP net loss of 41 cents per share compared with a net loss of 36 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents.



For 2026, the company reported GAAP net income of $90.64 million or $4.83 per share, against a net loss of $11.37 million or a loss of 61 cents per share in 2025.



Revenues & Other Details



Spectrum revenues rose to $1.96 million from $1.39 million. The figure beats the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. For 2026, revenues increased to $6.5 million from $6.03 million in 2025.



During the quarter, the company’s operating expenses totaled $15.23 million compared with $12.24 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income during the quarter was $19.84 million compared with $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



As of March 31, 2026, Anterix had total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $104.66 million compared with $55.02 million a year ago. The company generated $15.52 million in cash from operations during the reported quarter compared to cash utilization of $16.56 million in the prior-year quarter. For 2026, the company generated $5.51 million of cash from operating activities against cash usage of $29.26 million in 2025. No share repurchases occurred during the quarter, with $226.7 million remaining under buyback authorization.



Outlook



For fiscal 2027, management expects approximately $25.3 million of contracted customer cash proceeds, with an additional $23.4 million scheduled for receipt thereafter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Anterix has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Anterix has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.