Ansys Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $274.76 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $257.95 million, or $2.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $345.32 million or $3.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $805.11 million from $694.12 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $274.76 Mln. vs. $257.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.14 vs. $2.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.71 -Revenue (Q4): $805.11 Mln vs. $694.12 Mln last year.

