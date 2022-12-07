ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Acquire Germany-Based DYNAmore Holding

ANSYS ANSS recently announced an agreement to acquire Germany-based DYNAmore Holding GmbH.

DYNAmore provides simulation solutions to the automotive industry. The company’s client base includes some of the top original equipment manufacturers and some of the largest global automotive suppliers. The company has nearly 800 industrial customers and over 150 universities use its software and services, added ANSYS.

DYNAmore has a long-standing association with Livermore Software Technology Corporation (LSTC) as a channel and software development partner.

Notably, ANSYS acquired LSTC in 2019. Since 2019, DYNAmore has been selling Ansys LS-DYNA solution across Europe as ANSYS’ channel partner.

Post the acquisition, ANSYS is expected to integrate DYNAmore’s go-to-market and development expertise to its existing research and development, sales and engineering teams.

The DYNAmore acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS is the global leader in the high-end design simulation software industry. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and Internet of Things products as well as high-performance chips for advanced driver assistance systems.

The company’s robust product portfolio and cross-domain offering will continue to drive its customer base. Also, its aggressive acquisition strategy has played a pivotal part in developing the company’s business in the last few years.

In October 2022, ANSYS announced agreement to acquire orbital thermal analysis provider — Cullimore and Ring Technologies or C&R Technologies for undisclosed financial terms. The buyout will aid ANSYS to bolster its position in the simulation solutions market, especially in the lucrative aerospace as well as defense and private space industry verticals.

In May 2022, ANSYS announced the acquisition of Motor Design Limited. This acquisition will enable ANSYS to expand its presence in electrification with powerful electric machine design flow and enable customers to design more efficient electric machines.

In April 2022, ANSYS inked an agreement to acquire OnScale for undisclosed financial terms. With the OnScale integration, ANSYS will be able to offer its clients (ranging from enterprise customers to start-ups) a cloud-native, web-based user interface for “device-independent access” to the company’s wide-ranging simulation solutions and technologies.

Last year, the company acquired Zemax LLC and Phoenix Integration.

Though acquisitions have enabled the company to expand its product portfolio, its balance sheet has been negatively impacted in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets, which totaled approximately $4.27 billion or 69.3% of total assets as of Sep 30, 2022.

In the past year, shares of ANSYS, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have lost 39.7% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 28.4%.

