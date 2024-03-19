Ansys (ANSS), NVIDIA Partner to Advance Simulation Solutions

Ansys ANSS recently strengthened its’ collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA to boost the advancement of simulation solutions backed by pioneering technologies like computing and generative AI.



This will aid in the development of 6G communication systems, digital twins, next-generation simulations, autonomous vehicles, improved graphics and visual rendering. It will also be beneficial for the creation of personalized language models developed with NVIDIA AI foundry services.



Also, Ansys recently became part of Alliance for OpenUSD to augment data interoperability of 3D content in products across its entire portfolio. As a result, Ansys AVxcelerate Autonomy platform is already integrated with the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim solution based on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform.



This particular collaboration will explore further integrations between the various solutions of the two companies to aid users to deal with a variety of problems across all levels of simulation solutions’ development, ranging from factory-level to planetary-level simulations.



Ansys will leverage NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to enhance simulation solutions. It will be implementing NVIDIA Blackwell-based processors and NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips across all its product lines, including Ansys Fluent and Ansys LS-Dyna.



It is also utilizing the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud platform, which will aid researchers to gain access to an end-to-end suite of solutions to advance the study of AI for radio access network technology.



Ansys develops and globally markets engineering simulation software to a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

It is gaining strong momentum from healthy demand across most of the sectors. In the automotive sector, healthy traction for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems solutions is driving growth. The company’s portfolio is likely to harness the ongoing rapid growth in the high-tech industry powered by emerging AI developments.



Ansys is likely to be acquired by Synopsys to transform the silicon and systems design solutions market. This deal, valued at approximately $35 million, is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.



ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ansys have gained 6.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 49.9%.



