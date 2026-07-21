Annaly Capital Management Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $781.64 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $19.84 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 78.7% to $488.19 million from $273.20 million last year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $781.64 Mln. vs. $19.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $488.19 Mln vs. $273.20 Mln last year.

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