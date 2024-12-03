Animalcare Group Acquires Randlab to Boost Growth

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group has announced a significant acquisition of Randlab, an Australian equine veterinary business, for A$120 million. This strategic move aims to boost Animalcare’s growth by expanding its footprint in the equine market, which is projected to grow at a healthy rate. The acquisition is expected to enhance earnings significantly and aligns with Animalcare’s long-term strategy.

