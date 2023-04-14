Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Declares $0.82 Dividend

Anheuser-Busch Inbev said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.82 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $64.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch Inbev. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUD is 0.48%, a decrease of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 135,268K shares. The put/call ratio of BUD is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch Inbev is $72.43. The forecasts range from a low of $58.15 to a high of $91.24. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of $64.34.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch Inbev is $61,581MM, an increase of 6.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whittier Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 554.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 99.98% over the last quarter.

MPASX - MassMutual Premier Strategic Emerging Markets Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 54.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 165.80% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

We Are One Seven holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 99.64% over the last quarter.

Cullen holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch In Bev Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, commonly known as AB InBev, is a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium. AB InBev has a global functional management office in New York City, and regional headquarters in São Paulo, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg and others.

