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AngloGold Ashanti Plc Q2 Profit Climbs

July 31, 2026 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.002 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $669 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AngloGold Ashanti plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.010 billion or $1.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.0% to $3.104 billion from $2.445 billion last year.

AngloGold Ashanti plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.002 Bln. vs. $669 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $3.104 Bln vs. $2.445 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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