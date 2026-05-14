Andersen Group (ANDG) Price Target Increased by 13.90% to 36.21

The average one-year price target for Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) has been revised to $36.21 / share. This is an increase of 13.90% from the prior estimate of $31.79 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of $35.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersen Group. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 132.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDG is 0.08%, an increase of 46.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 128.67% to 15,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,860K shares representing 14.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDG by 88.47% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,670K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 1,409K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 45.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDG by 86.97% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,160K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 1,132K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company.

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