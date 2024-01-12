Analysts Expect IYK Will Reach $216

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $215.74 per unit.

With IYK trading at a recent price near $193.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.52% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYK's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP). Although MKC has traded at a recent price of $65.72/share, the average analyst target is 15.03% higher at $75.60/share. Similarly, PEP has 14.07% upside from the recent share price of $166.13 if the average analyst target price of $189.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KDP to reach a target price of $35.76/share, which is 11.94% above the recent price of $31.95. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MKC, PEP, and KDP:

Combined, MKC, PEP, and KDP represent 12.82% of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK $193.45 $215.74 11.52% McCormick & Co Inc MKC $65.72 $75.60 15.03% PepsiCo Inc PEP $166.13 $189.50 14.07% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP $31.95 $35.76 11.94%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

