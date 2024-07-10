The Analyst Verdict: ACV Auctions In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.38, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 1.81% from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ACV Auctions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Announces Overweight $21.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $20.00 $19.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ACV Auctions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ACV Auctions's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACV Auctions analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. It provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

A Deep Dive into ACV Auctions's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ACV Auctions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.79% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACVA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2022 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.