Analyst Ratings For PACS Group

Analysts' ratings for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.14, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.37% increase from the previous average price target of $34.20.

The standing of PACS Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Cassorla Citigroup Announces Buy $45.00 - David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $34.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $32.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $35.00 -

PACS Group Inc is a post-acute healthcare company primarily focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities Its is a nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. It also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of communities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: PACS Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PACS Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACS Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACS Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PACS Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

