Analyst Ratings For AMN Healthcare Services

Analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.14, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A decline of 8.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of AMN Healthcare Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $61.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $71.00 $80.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $88.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $75.00 $87.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $83.00 $85.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $87.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMN Healthcare Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AMN Healthcare Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AMN Healthcare Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AMN Healthcare Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services is one of the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2023, it offered more than 13,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

Financial Milestones: AMN Healthcare Services's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: AMN Healthcare Services's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.54.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

